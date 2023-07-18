Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday are lost in conversation at a restaurant in Lisbon; fans react: ‘The eyes never lie’

A new picture of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday sitting at a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal has surfaced online. The rumoured couple is currently on a vacation, but have not posted any Instagram photos of them being together. They were first spotted cuddling and posing with fans in Lisbon after attending a concert in Madrid, Spain. Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted cuddling each other in Lisbon. Watch

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday at a restaurant in Lisbon.

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared the new viral picture. It shows Aditya in a blue shirt, having a conversation with Ananya Panday, who is smiling and looking into his eyes. She is seen in a short white dress paired with a pink shrug, with her hair tied in a ponytail.

Internet reacts to Aditya-Ananya's viral pic

A fan reacted, “His eyes." Another said, “Ananya is so much in love just look at her.” One more said, “The eyes Chico the eyes. The eyes never lie.” An Instagram user pointed out, "They’re at Timeout Market in Lisbon. It’s like a big food market. I’ve been there.” A comment also read: “This is so wrong!! Unless they make an appearance, that gives public a permission to click, it’s wrong to click them in a moment".

More about Aditya and Ananya's Europe trip

A confirmation on Aditya and Ananya being together in Spain was made when the two shared posts from the same rock concert on their respective Instagram Stories. They had shared pictures and videos from the Arctic Monkeys' concert in Spain.

Few days later, pictures of them cuddling by a riverside surfaced online. While Aditya was seen in a grey T-shirt and black shorts, Ananya was in a strappy black dress. He was seen looking at the river with his arms around Ananya. They also posed for fans.

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating ever since they were spotted together at a Diwali party last year. They were later seen together at other film parties and dinner outings. Karan Johar was the first one to spread the rumour when he asked Ananya about Aditya on Koffee With Karan. He talked about spotting them together at a party.

Aditya and Ananya's films and shows

Ananya will now be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and a web show Call Me Bae.

Aditya was recently seen in a thriller web show, The Night Manager and a crime thriller film Gumraah. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's film titled Metro… In Dino.

