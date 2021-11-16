Aditya Seal: I knew people will not go to theatres to watch Indoo Ki Jawaani, it was a very scary time

Actor Aditya Seal’s film Indoo Ki Jawaani was among the first crop of films to be released in theatres, right after the first wave of Covid-19, in December 2020. But as cinegoers were worried about stepping out, it impacted the film. “There was no certainty as to whether people would go or not. I knew [deep within that] they won’t go. It was a scary time and safety always comes first for everyone. So it was fair,” shares the 33-year-old, who was recently seen in the web show The Empire.

However, the actor says he is no longer disappointed because the film got a second chance courtesy of OTT. “When the movie streamed on a web platform, whoever saw it ended up loving it. Also, after a long time [the audiences got to watch] a film, which featured songs,” adds Seal.

Now that theatres have reopened and films have begun to make a beeline for release, does he feel that the theatre will come back and regain its title as the supreme mode of entertainment or will OTT still be the best medium? The actor says he can’t be sure of it: “There will be a drastic change in the way films are going to be made because these platforms have opened up such a variety of genres, and all of them are sticking to content. Some films have come on OTT, which were destined to be cinema releases, and the response has not been the same. Directors and producers have to pull up their socks and realise that content is king.”

