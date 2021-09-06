Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aditya Seal: Industry is nicer to me now, I don’t have to keep saying what work I have done

Actor Aditya Seal talks about his life after acting in a big film like Student Of The Year 2, and starring in The Empire
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Actor Aditya Seal was recently seen in the web show The Empire

Actor Aditya Seal feels that his life changed for the better after Student Of The Year 2 (2019). The film, in which the actor plays the antagonist, paved the way for other projects such as Indoo Ki Jawaani (2020) and the recent historical web show, The Empire.

Life, as he puts it, has gone from auditions to narrations. “I had done a lot of work before as well, a lot of which people didn’t know or haven’t seen. Since SOTY, everything changed. Varun (Sharma, actor) had once said, and I agree, that life goes from giving auditions to getting narrations after that one project,” he shares.

The way people treat him now, too is different from how it used to be earlier. He recalls, “Before SOTY, people didn’t know of me, so anybody judges. After that, a lot more people recognize you, they know your work, it becomes easier to strike a conversation, talk about work. I don’t have to keep saying what I have done, they do know about it. It has become nicer.”

And one of those nice things is The Empire, in which the actor, 33, plays the role of Mughal Emperor Humayun. The project, he reveals, came his way because of Nikhhil Advani, who had also produced his film Indoo Ki Jawaani.

“It is something I had not thought of quite frankly. I didn’t know too much of what’s been happening, until I walked into the sets on the first day. It was a live location, a fort in Jaipur. It took me by surprise...The details on the set were outstanding, it blew my mind. I had no idea this kind of effort had gone into it. My clothes were so intricately designed,” Seal gushes, terming his experience filming for it as ‘insane’.

