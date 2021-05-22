Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adline Castelino reveals advice she received from Lara Dutta 'before leaving' for Miss Universe
Adline Castelino finished as the third runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant.
Adline Castelino reveals advice she received from Lara Dutta 'before leaving' for Miss Universe

  • Adline Castelino has revealed the piece of advice she received from former beauty queen Lara Dutta. Adline finished as the third runner-up at this year's Miss Universe pageant.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 08:33 AM IST

Adline Castelino, the third runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant, has spoken about the advice she received from former beauty queen Lara Dutta. Lara won the Miss Universe pageant in 2000.

In an interview, Adline spoke about the love she has received from fans after her Miss Universe adventure, and where she sees life taking her in the future.

Asked if she wonders what it would have been like to win the crown, Adline told Pinkvilla, "No, not even once. Lara ma'am told me this, just before leaving, she said, 'You can control what you do, but you can't control what happens to you'."

She added, "I'm a firm believer that your destiny takes you places. If you're not meant to be somewhere, you're meant to be somewhere else. And I gave it my 100%, in terms of every little preparation I could do, physically and emotionally. The circumstances around me helped me grow into a much more aware person. I didn't hold back, I gave it my all. I'm very proud of my accomplishment."


Before making her mark as a beauty queen, Adline appeared in a couple of music videos. She appeared in Arjun Kanungo's Mere Dil Vich, which released in February and has garnered 1.8 million views. She also featured in Tere Bina with Shreyas Dharmadhikari, which released in 2019.

Also read: As Adline Castelino makes India proud at Miss Universe pageant, did you know she shot a music video with Arjun Kanungo?

Thanking her fans after Miss Universe, Adline wrote in an Instagram post, "I’m grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day! I saw hope, a hope that will be ours soon."

Celina Jaitly came fourth at Miss Universe 2001, while Adline Castelino was the third runner-up at the pageant this year.
Celina Jaitly congratulates Adline Castelino, recalls own Miss Universe journey

UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 09:52 AM IST
  Celina Jaitly congratulated Adline Castelino as she secured the fourth spot at the Miss Universe pageant this year. She said that while it took India two decades to 'reach this position again', she feels happy that we are 'back in the game'.
Adline Castelino was crowned the third runner-up at the pageant.
Here's where you've seen Miss Universe finalist Adline Castelino before

PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  Adline Castelino, who represented India at this year's Miss Universe pageant, has featured in a few music videos before. Watch them here.
