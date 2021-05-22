Adline Castelino reveals advice she received from Lara Dutta 'before leaving' for Miss Universe

Adline Castelino, the third runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant, has spoken about the advice she received from former beauty queen Lara Dutta. Lara won the Miss Universe pageant in 2000.

In an interview, Adline spoke about the love she has received from fans after her Miss Universe adventure, and where she sees life taking her in the future.

Asked if she wonders what it would have been like to win the crown, Adline told Pinkvilla, "No, not even once. Lara ma'am told me this, just before leaving, she said, 'You can control what you do, but you can't control what happens to you'."

She added, "I'm a firm believer that your destiny takes you places. If you're not meant to be somewhere, you're meant to be somewhere else. And I gave it my 100%, in terms of every little preparation I could do, physically and emotionally. The circumstances around me helped me grow into a much more aware person. I didn't hold back, I gave it my all. I'm very proud of my accomplishment."





Before making her mark as a beauty queen, Adline appeared in a couple of music videos. She appeared in Arjun Kanungo's Mere Dil Vich, which released in February and has garnered 1.8 million views. She also featured in Tere Bina with Shreyas Dharmadhikari, which released in 2019.

Thanking her fans after Miss Universe, Adline wrote in an Instagram post, "I’m grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day! I saw hope, a hope that will be ours soon."

