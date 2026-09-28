Adnan Sami responds to being named in Pakistani spy joke on India's Got Latent: ‘Pehle mujhse rights’ lo

A viral moment from the latest episode of India's Got Latent with Samay Raina involved a joke when Ayushmann Khurrana was speaking about his next film, Udta Teer. Singer Adnan Sami's name was dropped by comedian Kullu in the panel, which left everyone in splits. The singer has now responded to the joke on Instagram.

What was the joke?

Adnan Sami reacted to a joke which mentioned his name on India's Got Latent.

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Ayushmann appeared on the show as a panelist alongside Kullu, comedian Rajat Sood and mentalist Suhani Shah. This moment from the show was shared in a reel on Instagram, where Samay asked Ayushmann about Udta Teer. The actor explained, "It's India's first patriotic comedy. It's also a spy comedy. Isme main ek Pakistani spy hoon jo India mein aata hai, uski yaddasht chali jaati hai aur woh sochta hai ki woh Indian hai. Usko desh bhakti toh yaad hai, lekin desh kaunsa hai bhul jaata hai (I play a Pakistani spy who comes to India and then has a memory loss. He thinks he is an Indian. He is patriotic but forgets which country he belongs to)."

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{{^usCountry}} Kullu came in and said instantly, “Woh Adnan Sami hai (That is Adnan Sami).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kullu came in and said instantly, “Woh Adnan Sami hai (That is Adnan Sami).” {{/usCountry}}

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Adnan Sami's reaction

Adnan commented on the reel and said, “Pehle Mujhse ‘Rights’ Lo Aur Phir Film Banao (Take the rights from me first and then make that film)!!!!”

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Adnan Sami is a well-known singer having officially renounced his former Pakistani citizenship and been granted Indian citizenship through naturalization in early 2016. He formerly held a Pakistani passport and lived as a Pakistani citizen.

About Udta Teer

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and is helmed by debutante director Akash A Kaushik. Udta Teer revolves around a Pakistani spy named Bilal Ahmad (Ayushmann), who enters India and suffers from memory loss after an accident, mistakenly believing he is an Indian spy. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Udta Teer is set to release in cinemas on October 9.

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At the trailer launch of the film, Ayushmann called the role ‘the most difficult character’ because of how he had to stay straight-faced amid all the chaos and comedy happening around him. He said, “It is the most difficult character because things were happening around him. I had to have that straight face, though there were moments when I felt like laughing, but I couldn't. I had to be normal while there was chaos happening around me.”