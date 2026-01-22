Afghanistan cricket captain Rashid Khan promises to watch Border 2; Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan react

Reacting to the post, Varun Dhawan replied, "Haa bhai (Yes brother)." Ahan Shetty commented, "Lots of love bhai." Suniel Shetty said, "Ye hui na baat (That's the spirit)." Sunny liked the post.

In the clip, he is seen standing on the roadside, roasting corn over a coal fire. He added the Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge as the background music. He is also seen smiling, talking, winking and flashing the thumbs-up sign in the video. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Border 2 toh mein zaroor dekhunga (I will surely watch Border 2), but let’s see what happens if I post this." He also tagged the lead actors of the film.

Actor Sunny Deol , Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty have reacted after Afghanistan cricket captain Rashid Khan promised to watch the much-anticipated film Border 2. Taking to Instagram, Rashid, who is currently in Dubai for the Afghanistan vs West Indies cricket series, shared a video.

Earlier, Suniel's son-in-law and cricketer KL Rahul showed his support for his brother-in-law Ahan. Taking to his Instagram, Rahul shared a video in which he practised on the cricket field with the text "Agar Ahan Shetty ne iss video par comment kiya, toh main Border 2 do baar dekhunga (If Ahan Shetty comments on this video, then I will watch Border 2 two times)" written on it. "Awaaz pahochni chahiye," wrote KL Rahul.

All about Border 2 Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is the second instalment of the iconic film Border. It brings back Sunny Deol as the main lead, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty joining him to fight the enemies. It is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Border 2 is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. The movie will hit the big screens ahead of Republic Day on January 23.