Aftab Shivdasani reveals RGV cast him in Mast after spotting him in cola ad: Journey thereafter hasn’t been easy

Having been a successful child actor, Aftab Shivdasani had appeared in films like Mr India before he made his debut as an adult with Mast in 1999. Many assume that it was his appearances as a child star that led to his film career as a lead hero. But in a recent interview, Aftab revealed that it was a cola commercial in the 90s that earned him his first break.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aftab featured rather young in TV commercials before going on to act as a child star in successful films like Mr. India (1987), Shahenshah (1988), ChaalBaaz (1989), and Awwal Number. His debut as a lead actor came in Ram Gopal Varma's Mast, which also starred Urmila Matondkar.

Speaking to Times of India recently, Aftab talked about his early career. He said, "Being a child artist has got nothing to do with being an adult lead actor. Also, as a child who was in school, I used to try and do auditions as well to procure commercials as I loved acting as well as the camera. The transition I made into a lead actor (Mast) was purely because of a cola commercial where I was spotted by Ram Gopal Varma and then I was cast for it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aftab had shared the Coca Cola advertisement in question on his Facebook page a couple of years ago, calling it, “The commercial that changed my life. Forever.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mast was a huge hit and Aftab was expected to be Bollywood's next best thing. He had a successful foray into negative roles a few years later with Kasoor. But his career did not pan out as many expected.

Aftab chalks it down to having nobody to advice him. He said, "Yes, the journey thereafter hasn’t been easy as I am not from a film family. So there was no one advising me or telling me how to plan my career etc. I had to do this all on my own and I don’t regret it one bit. In fact, I wouldn’t have it any other way. At the same time, I won’t deny that it hasn’t been easy as there has been a lot of struggle with getting the right kind of work and films."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Aftab Shivdasani reacts as Twitter user asks 'where is everyone from Bollywood?'

Aftab was last seen on the big screen in the 2021 Kannada film Kotigobba 3. The actor also appeared in a prominent role in the web series Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON