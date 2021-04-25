IND USA
Aftab Shivdasani shares pictures of himself at a beachy location.
Aftab Shivdasani reacts as Twitter user asks 'where is everyone from Bollywood': 'At their homes, where they should be'

A Twitter user, seeing Aftab Shivdasani's latest photos of a Mauritius trip, asked him where Bollywood celebrities are, at a time of national crisis.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 04:55 PM IST

Actor Aftab Shivadasani has replied to a Twitter user who wanted to know the whereabouts of Bollywood celebrities. Aftab had a clear and crisp reply for them.

The actor had recently been to Mauritius for a holiday. He has been sharing pictures from the trip on Instagram, while he is currently in London.


On Sunday, he shared a couple more pictures and wrote, "‘If you aren’t grateful for what you already have, what makes you think you would be happy with more?’ - Roy T Bennett." A Twitter user commented, "Aftab, where is everyone from Bollywood amid this coronavirus pandemic." Replying to him, Aftab wrote, "At home, where we all should be."

Recently, many film stars have been flying out to tourist destinations while coronavirus cases in India hit record high figures. They are being criticised online and also by other celebrities for not only flying out but also posting pictures and videos of their travels on social media.

Author Shobhaa De recently wrote a strongly worded criticism of holidaying celebrities. "It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour... keep it private."

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha gives a peek into her pretty pastel room as she nails yoga pose

Aftab had tested positive for Covid-19 last year. Speaking about it to Hindustan Times, the actor had said, “When it happens to others, you read or hear about it but when you test positive, your mind travels in all directions. It was a shock and surprise and some time to process. All my plans were on hold. I took hold of myself and changed travel plans etc. Thankfully, I was alone as my wife and daughter are in London, so being at home in isolation was easier."

Aftab was last seen in Poison 2, which came out on Zee5.

Related Stories

Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
bollywood

Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Actor Aftab Shivdasani says if filmmakers now make the same boring stuff then people will not pay money and watch it in cinemas
READ FULL STORY
He is looking forward to celebrating Christmas in London, which is “beautiful this time of the year”.
bollywood

2020 taught us the value of work and freedom, which we were denied: Aftab Shivdasani

Mumbai | By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON DEC 20, 2020 03:37 PM IST
The actor admits that people are still sceptical to shoot as many actors have tested positive on shoots. “Covid-19 is dangerous as it has affected many people severely so we have to be careful.
READ FULL STORY
