After Akshay Kumar, 45 incoming crew members of Ram Setu test positive for Covid-19

As many as 45 crew members who were supposed to start work on Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The star himself confirmed his positive diagnosis on Sunday.

Around 100 crew members were supposed to join the production, which was underway at Mumbai's Madh Island, on Monday. Nearly half of them have now tested positive for Covid-19, as the nation braves a second wave of the virus.

Ashok Dubey, general secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) told a leading daily, "Ram Setu has been taking full precautions. It is really unfortunate that 45 people from our Junior Artistes Association have tested positive. They have been quarantined."

On Sunday, Akshay wrote in a social media post that he had tested positive earlier in the day, and was expecting to 'be back in action' soon. “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!” his social media post read.

Akshay is the latest Bollywood star to have been affected by the virus. Previously, actors such as Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many others, all tested positive, amid the second wave.

Akshay has been working almost constantly since restrictions on filming were eased last year. He has completed work on Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re, and had begun shooting Ram Setu last week.