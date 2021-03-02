After calling out Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai, shares videos

Actors Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai partied with each other on Monday, and shared videos from the get-together on social media.

Ankita took to Instagram to document the evening, from Rashami's arrival at her home to sharing funny videos of their interactions through the evening. In one video, Rashami said that she had come directly from the airport, and was having a really busy month.

Ankita, who used to date the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said in a video that she was upset with some of his fans attacking her online for posting dance videos.

Ankita said that people who know nothing about her relationship with Sushant are quick to cast aspersions on her, even though she did nothing wrong. "Those who are pointing fingers at me today perhaps knew nothing about my relationship. And if you had so much love for him, then why are you fighting now? Where were you when our relationship was ending? Today, I am being blamed, but I am not at fault,” she said in Hindi.

"He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong? You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful,” she added.

Sushant died on June 14 last year. His death was initially ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police but the probe has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.