After messy feud, Aaliya Siddiqui thanks Nawazuddin Siddiqui for special appearance in her film

Aaliya Siddiqui has thanked her estranged husband, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for working in her recent production Holy Cow. The film also featured Sanjay Mishra in the lead role and was directed by Sai Kabir. It released in theatres in August last year and landed on Prime Video earlier this week. (Also read| 'Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reached out for settlement, divorce will happen': Wife Aaliya Siddiqui)

Holy Cow is about a Muslim man whose cow goes missing. Sanjay essayed the role of the man who owns the cow while Nawazuddin played a cop. Apart from Sanjay and Nawazuddin, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sadiya Siddiqui also featured in the film.

Thanking Nawazuddin, Aaliya told News18, "To play the part of a cop, we needed Nawaz and he knew that. He gave us his time and that’s how we cast him in the film. Every decision pertaining to the film was taken by the director and me. I loved the idea of the film. And we both decided on the cast."

Asked why Nawazuddin was not cast in the lead role, Aaliya added, "This film didn't require any star face. It needed strong performances by some very good actors. Sanjay Mishra ji has done an incredible job. Mukesh Bhatt, Sadiya Siddiqui and Tigmanshu Dhulia put in their heart and soul into the film. It's a very relevant film. Every filmmaker across the board wants to cast a star in their films. But sometimes a film requires solid performances."

Sai Kabir previously worked on films such as Kangana Ranaut-Piyush Mishra-starrer Revolver Rani, Kismat Konnection, and The Shaukeens among others. His next film is being produced by Kangana Ranaut - Tiku Weds Sheru that features Nawazuddin and Avneet Kaur.

Aaliya and Nawazuddin have been engaged in ugly public fights for a long time now. Nawazuddin filed a defamation case against Aaliya last month and demanded ₹100 crore in compensation, apart from an apology letter from them. Aaliya had said recently that they will get divorced soon, and she will also fight for the custody of their kids.

