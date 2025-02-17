After Mrs, fans say Bollywood barely gave lead roles to Sanya Malhotra: ‘Why is she second fiddle to Janhvi Kapoor?’

Actor Sanya Malhotra is garnering rave reviews for her role as Richa in her new release Mrs. In the film, Sanya stars as an aspiring dancer who is married off in a patriarchal family where she is reduced to doing household chores. However, she ultimately resists her oppression. Now, after seeing her performance, many are wondering why she is not getting great roles more often. (Also Read | Fans defend Sanya Malhotra's Mrs after men's rights org slams it for 'toxic feminism': Some men can't digest the truth) Fans recently saw Sanya Malhotra in Arati Kadav's Mrs.

Fans think Bollywood failed to give Sanya Malhotra her due

Taking to social media platforms, fans have been sharing how Bollywood hasn't been giving her lead roles despite Sanya performing excellently in films. Taking to Instagram, a person shared a post that read, "Sanya Malhotra is arguably the best hindi actress to have debuted in the last decade, but sadly the industry barely gave her two theatrical films as a lead in 9 years. In Dharma's next rom-com she will be playing second fiddle to Janhvi lol."

A comment on the post read, "Why is she second lead to Janhvi Kapoor? It's like Bollywood has no regard for what the audience wants!" "Yeah she is such a great actor and a refreshing personality and much better than Jahnvi Kapoor," read a comment. "Not the best, but one of the best certainly deserved lead roles in big movies," said a fan.

Internet says Sanya is ‘best actress’ now

"Why can't directors see that she is the next big thing they are actually looking for? She can act, she can dance, two qualities which are extremely rare in this generation of actors, and with that, she has an appealing face too and can fit in different genres," asked a person.

"Sanya Malhotra is the best actress in the industry right now… but sadly, she is not getting her due," commented a fan. "There is a big queue of nepo kids as all have entered at same time .. so even harder to new n old outsiders to get good scripts n lead roles," said another person. A comment read, "Some actresses are meant for content and being eye candy doesn't suit them, Sanya, Radhika Apte, Triptii Dimri, but content-driven movies are neither marketed well unless they have Alia Bhatt in it."

About Mrs

Directed by Arati Kadav, Mrs is adapted from the hit Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. It was directed by Jeo Baby. Mrs is currently streaming on ZEE5. Mrs also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh.

About Sanya's films

Sanya is known for films such as Dangal, Pagglait, Jawan, Ludo, The Photograph, Badhaai Ho, Sam Bahadur and Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery. She will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Toaster and director Anurag Kashyap's currently untitled film.

In Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Sanya will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.