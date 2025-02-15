Fans defend Sanya Malhotra's Mrs after men's rights org slams it for 'toxic feminism': Some men can't digest the truth

Mrs, starring Sanya Malhotra, is a story about an aspiring dancer who is married off to a patriarchal family where she is reduced to doing household chores but ultimately resists her oppression. However, a men's rights organisation, SIFF - Save Indian Family Foundation, has criticised the film vehemently, accusing it of toxicity. This has led to fans defending it. (Also Read | Sanya Malhotra-starrer Mrs shatters records with biggest ever opening on ZEE5, becomes most searched film on Google) Sanya Malhotra's Mrs is a Hindi remake of Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

SIFF criticises Mrs, asks why men should do household chores

On X (formerly Twitter), SIFF wrote how men work 8-9 hours at construction sites, railway stations, airports, factories, courts, police stations, restaurants, and country's borders. It added that "a happy young woman cooking food, doing dishes and pressing clothes of her father-in-law is oppression for her". In a series of tweets, SIFF also said that "women inherently believe workplace means a comfortable air-conditioned place. They do not consider work at construction sites or at train stations etc. potential workplaces".

Mrs fans defend film

It also questioned what stress women go through while doing household chores. SIFF also said that men should never share "50% housework, because 70-80% material, cloths, furniture and gadgets are craved by women and enjoyed by women". Reacting to the post, a fan of the film wrote, "That’s such a badly written post with little to no research women do work at construction sites and stations and airports and factories and courts and police stations and restaurants and in the army while being “permitted” only if they can manage the household too. So household chores are an added responsibility apart from work. Coz men in same roles will come home and demand round hot rotis."

A comment read, "Why are you so threatened by a movie?? They don't impact anything in real life, right?? That's what we're told when we talk about movies like Arjun Reddy....art is art; everybody is free to make art. So what's the problem, guys? also, what is problematic/violent/provocative here?" A person tweeted, “It's not about doing work! It's about not letting her do what she likes! They cannot get their own shoes or undergarments and are adamant about silbattey ki chatni. Not letting her use mixie or washing machine. Not helping her, creating hurdles etc. It's not about work!! She worked very efficiently.”

SIFF doubled down on the criticism and dismissed naysayers with accusations of ‘toxic feminism’ against the film.

A fan of the film tweeted in rebuttal, "Why people are making a big deal out of it....share outside work, share household work, that's it...!" A person wrote, "Truth is bitter, and men on social media do not have the gall to digest it." A person said, “I wouldn’t force my wife to do all these chores. She is not a house help. I will engage a house help and pay her 2x to do the same chores for her.”

About Mrs

Directed by Arati Kadav, Mrs is adapted from the hit Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen (2021). The movie is streaming on ZEE5. Mrs also stars Kanwaljit Singh. The Great Indian Kitchen was directed by Jeo Baby.