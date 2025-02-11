Sanya Malhotra-starrer Mrs shatters records with biggest ever opening on ZEE5, becomes most searched film on Google

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra is currently receiving widespread praise for her performance in the film Mrs. Since its release on OTT, the film has become the talk of the town, and now, it has shattered records by achieving the biggest opening ever on ZEE5. Fans believe the success is well deserved. Sanya Malhotra's recent release Mrs. takes a blockbuster opening on ZEE5.

Mrs. shatters records

On Tuesday, ZEE5 took to Instagram to share the film’s success. Posting a poster featuring Sanya Malhotra, the OTT platform wrote, "Mrs. makes a BLOCKBUSTER debut! Don't miss it!" The text on the poster read, "Records shattered, Biggest opening ever on ZEE5." On Monday, ZEE5 also announced that Mrs. had become the most searched film on Google, further proving its popularity.

One of the fans wrote, “Great very well deserved.” Another commented, “Loved it. Sanya nailed it.” Another comment read, “Best movie I must say her acting 🎭 was fab.”

All about Mrs.

Directed by Arati Kadav, the drama has been lauded by both critics and audiences for its powerful narrative, stellar performances, and emotional depth. The film stars Sanya Malhotra alongside Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh and is an official remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

The story follows a woman who is a trained dancer and dance teacher. However, after marriage, she finds herself confined to household chores and struggles to carve her own path, find her voice, and express herself freely due to society's expectations regarding her marital life. The film has sparked widespread discussion among women, with many praising it as a raw and unflinching reflection of the uncomfortable realities they face daily.

The film premiered at the 2023 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and was selected as the closing film at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival, where Sanya Malhotra won the Best Actress award for her performance.

Arati Kadav on making Mrs.

Speaking about what prompted her to make Mrs., the filmmaker told Hindustan Times, "I felt that this story needs to be set in North India and reach a larger audience. This film is so relevant for North India. I felt they needed to see it. I wanted my mother to see The Great Indian Kitchen, but when she was watching, it was only for 15-20 minutes. They're not used to subtitles, and so I told her I made this for you only."