'Triggering' clips from Sanya Malhotra's Mrs go viral on social media, women say it is scarier than a crime movie

Several clips from Sanya Malhotra's latest film, Mrs, have been circulating on social media, sparking a heated conversation among women who are hailing the movie as a raw and unflinching reflection of the uncomfortable realities they face every day. Also read: Arati Kadav reveals how her mother not wanting to watch The Great Indian Kitchen with subtitles prompted her to make Mrs

The scenes depict Sanya navigating the complexities of marriage, relationships, and societal expectations after an arranged marriage. And the clips have resonated deeply with many women calling out the film for its unapologetic portrayal of the struggles they often keep hidden.

Women share their views

Social media users were left seething with emotion as they watched the clips from Sanya's latest film, with many taking to the comment section to express their outrage, shock, and admiration for the actor.

A scene in which the bride's father-in-law expects her to hand grind a chutney is particularly triggering for many. “My god. This c**p is same in my house as well I want to hit those people who want it. Why do they want to eat rock infused herbs,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “This was a huge thing in my extended family too- they all used to say raaita should be made handwhipped and not in a blender. I grew up hearing these things but never internalised thankfully and it made me realise that patriarchal households hate any advancements that make women's lives easier but not the technological progress that typically helps men”.

While some users hailed the movie as a stark reflection of the grim reality many women face, others praised Sanya Malhotra's powerful performance, commending her for bringing attention to such a critical issue. However, not everyone was able to stomach the intense scenes, with some users admitting that they were left shaken and scarred by the clips.

“The way her face (Sanya’s face) changed from that sparkly bubbly girl to a gloomy sad dull woman with no spark at all within sometime into the marriage, made my heart weep for the craft. Sanya’s craft is unmatchable,” wrote one user.

One comment read, “This is what usually happens to women when they get married. I have not seen the movie but the clips are enough to get me enraged”, with another stating, “This was such a hard hitting movie. Even if you don’t relate to the subject it‘ll still leave you feeling so frustrated. It’s the honest truth about the issues women face in their daily lives. Men need to watch this movie more so than women so they can break this cycle of misogyny and create a healthier and safer space for their wives, daughters and mothers. It’s a 10/10 from me, definitely recommend to watch this with the entire family”.

One user pointed out, “almost everything shown here is a common occurrence, especially when living with in-laws. Women are taken for granted and basically treated as a house help without the salary”.

"As a man, this film broke me,” another user shared, with one stating, “The whole problem starts with society defining what real ‘men’ must do, let's learn to be decent humans first before anything else”.

“Saw a reel from this movie and went into spiral,” one comment read. One user shared, “Just watching few clips of this movie scared me more than watching any true crime movie”.

About the film

A Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, the film features Sanya Malhotra in the role of an Indian housewife. It is directed by Arati Kadav. The film narrates a tale of a talented dancer whose life takes a dramatic turn after she gets married into a male-dominated household, and aims to put a spotlight on the disparities between men and women present in society.

According to Hindustan Times review, Mrs "makes you uncomfortable, to say the least. That’s where it wins...Overall, Mrs is a well-shot, well-intentioned and well-made film”.