From power dressing to an edgy aesthetic: Sanya Malhotra's diverse style file

Sanya Malhotra's wardrobe combines diverse fashion with contemporary, Indian and edgy styles. Her style is known for being confident, graceful, and playful, with a mix of comfort and style. She often likes experimenting with different styles, including denim, traditional Indian wear, and fusion looks. Here is a look at her recent looks that showcase her fashion style: Sanya Malhotra exuding versatile fashion

A mix-and-match look

Sanya dons a grey tailored blazer and matching dhoti pants from Rishta by Arjun Saluja, which feature patch black prints. Pairing a structured blazer with dhoti pants showcases that she likes experimenting with and merging distinct styles. To add more flair to her look, she accessorises with a gold necklace, earrings, and black bangles, further cementing her ability to mix and match.

Power vibes

Exuding power vibes, Sanya opted for a jet-black ensemble, featuring a black coat and flared pants from Maison Estefan. The coat exhibits satin detailing in the centre and a large satin bow in the back. Further, she carries a black clutch bag from Bottega Veneta. For her makeup and hair, she goes for a sleek look with a tight low bun, pink glossy lips and a sharp eyeliner wing.

Floral dream

Taking a more dreamy and toned-down approach, Sanya goes for a bustier eighteen-panelled distressed corset top with a greyish-black base and colourful floral print from That Antiquepiece. She pairs the top with a simple yet classy midi-length satin grey skirt. This choice cements her as someone who can pull off bold and edgy looks along with simple and subtle ones.

The denim wagon

Jumping on the 80s-inspired denim-on-denim trend, Sanya experiments with an edgy look by rocking a pair of denim cargo pants with a studded jacket from Dhruv Kapoor. Underneath, she opts for a black bodysuit and footwear, pointy heels. This specific look shows off her bold side and makes her look badass.

Traditional power-dressing

Sanya Malhotra(Yogen Shah)

A complete switcheroo from the previous, Sanya knows how to make a statement. Here, she looks absolutely beautiful donning a structured black blazer with gold embroidery and matching black palazzo-style pants from Jeevan By Hussain Rehar. The blazer has a deep curved neckline, gold buttons, and gold embellishments arranged symmetrically. She further accessorises with gold jewellery, including rings and earrings, and has a sleek pulled-back hairstyle. For makeup, she goes for a shiny base, smoky eyes and a nude lip.