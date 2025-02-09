Mrs director Arati Kadav admits omitting crew's name from trailer was 'a lapse', glad it was 'rectified immediately'

Sanya Malhotra's latest film, Mrs, was released earlier this week. The film, a remake of the Malayalam cult classic The Great Indian Kitchen, has been received well by both fans and critics. But it did create a minor flutter after the trailer was released last month, and many noted that the technicians' names were absent from the slate. (Also read: Mrs trailer: Sanya Malhotra fights patriarchy in the great Indian kitchen. Watch) Mrs has been directed by Arati Kadav.

Arati Kadav on Mrs technicians' credits

The film's director, Arati Kadav, addressed the 'lapse' in interaction with HT and said she was glad that Zee5 - the platform on which the film was released - rectified it immediately. "It was definitely a lapse," said Arati, adding, "There were so many players, and it was a genuine mistake. There were 3-4 platforms collaborating on this. When I asked them, they said, 'It's a genuine mistake,' and they immediately corrected it."

Arati added that she spoke with the crew members when that happened. "I have a very, very nice relationship with the crew. They become like a family because we have a very vibrant WhatsApp group. So we were discussing that and I'm happy that the crew is getting their due credit. There are a lot of debutants in my film. For them, it was very important to see their name out there," she added.

About Sanya Malhotra's Mrs

The filmmaker, who has previously directed Cargo, said that she hopes other platforms and production houses can take lessons from this episode. She told us, "A film is about invisible work. So, I think that the mission starts from the trailer itself that you spotlight the crew. This is a tough film to make, almost like a microsurgery, and the crew did it with such love and care. So, I am glad that now their names are back in the slate. I hope that, like we, not all platforms do the same going forward."

Written by Harman Baweja and Anu Singh Choudhary, Mrs is an adaptation of Jeo Baby's The Great Indian Kitchen. The film stars Sanya Malhotra, Kanwaljit Singh, and Nishant Dahiya. It is streaming on Zee5.