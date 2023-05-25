After premiere, Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat pose for photocall at Cannes. See pics

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy had its world premiere at Cannes on Wednesday. The writer-director walked with his actors Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat on the red carpet before the screening. On Thursday, the trio was back to attend a photocall for the press at Cannes. While Sunny and Rahul matched in black for the photo session, Anurag was a bit more casual for the interaction. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap fixes Sunny Leone's dress in sweet moment from Cannes premiere of their film Kennedy. Watch) Kennedy was screened at the Midnights Section of the Cannes Film Festival,

Cannes photocall

The official handle of the Cannes Film Festival shared the photographs on their Instagram page and wrote, "It’s a wrap! #Photocall KENNEDY de ANURAG KASHYAP With the film crew, Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone & Anurag Kashyap #Cannes2023 #SéanceDeMinuit #MidnightScreening #SelectionOfficielle #OfficialSelection." In the first photo, the lead actors pose with Anurag, while the director goes solo in the second pic. The third picture captures team Kennedy that had travelled to France to support each other for the premiere.

After the film's premiere, Sunny Leone had posted on Instagram, "The world premier of #kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema 🇮🇳. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team!" The actor had worn a one-shoulder Naja Saade silk gown for the screening.

What is the film about?

Kennedy, which also stars Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal and Megha Burman, features Rahul as the title character. He is a former police officer. Kennedy is an insomniac, w is presumed dead, but still works within the corrupt system, trying to find redemption. Anurag wrote the script of the film during the lockdown. Kennedy was mostly shot during nights in Mumbai over a period of 30 days. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Anurag's Good Bad Films.

Before the release of Kennedy at Cannes, Anurag told Film Companion in an interview that he wanted to cast Tamil actor Vikram in the film. He said, “I actually had a specific actor in mind when I wrote this film; which is why the film is called Kennedy. The film was called Kennedy Project. It is Chiyaan Vikram, whose real name is Kennedy. I reached out to him. He never responded. So then, I reached out to Rahul (Bhat).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON