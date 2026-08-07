After Randeep Hooda, Bhumi Pednekar joins Assam flood relief efforts, walks through knee-deep water to provide aid

Bhumi Pednekar recently grabbed headlines after facing backlash for criticising protesters at the CJP-led protest in Delhi over their use of foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Unfazed by the criticism, the actor has continued to go about her life and was recently spotted participating in relief work for flood-affected communities in Assam.

Bhumi joins relief efforts in Assam

Bhumi Pednekar joins relief effort in Assam.

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The actor shared videos of herself participating in relief work in Assam. Bhumi travelled to the flood-hit state with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF). She reposted a clip that shows her walking through knee-deep water as she reached a hut to provide aid to those affected by the floods. The caption of the clip read, "When compassion meets action, hope reaches farther. Thank you Bhumi for standing with the people of Assam."

Bhumi also shared a photo of herself with flood-affected villagers and wrote, "Every flooded village reminds us that recovery doesn't begin when the rain stops, but when the help arrives." In another video, Bhumi is seen arriving at a house surrounded by water in a boat. She also highlighted the harsh reality in Assam, mentioning that "though water has receded in some areas, many villages remain accessible only by boat."

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{{^usCountry}} The next video shows her distributing relief material to villagers. Another clip also captures Bhumi interacting with the villagers and sharing light-hearted moments with them, bringing smiles to their faces amid the devastation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next video shows her distributing relief material to villagers. Another clip also captures Bhumi interacting with the villagers and sharing light-hearted moments with them, bringing smiles to their faces amid the devastation. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhumi Pednekar joins relief effort in Assam.

Bhumi faced backlash

In an earlier video, Bhumi had criticised protesters for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her remarks prompted many on social media to question why she chose to school the protesters while remaining largely silent on the student-led CJP protest in Delhi demanding education reforms following the NEET paper leak controversy.

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Bhumi had said in the clip, "Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language? Guys, this isn't our culture; it’s wrong, and this really bothered me — that’s why I wanted to come forward and address this."

Before Bhumi, Bollyood actor Randeep Hooda joined on-the-ground relief efforts in Assam's Sivasagar district, actively working alongside the NGO Global Sikhs to serve hot meals (langar), pack survival kits, and distribute essential supplies to families displaced by the floods.

Bhumi's films

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Bhumi was last seen in Prime Video's web series Daldal, which received mixed responses from both audiences and critics. Her last theatrical release was Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The film had an underwhelming run at the box office and also received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.