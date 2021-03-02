Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / After reunion with grandma Sharmila Tagore in Pataudi, Inaaya goes on nature walk with mom Soha Ali Khan
bollywood

After reunion with grandma Sharmila Tagore in Pataudi, Inaaya goes on nature walk with mom Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan has shared new pictures and videos with her daughter Inaaya, as they took a walk around their ancestral home in Pataudi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Sharmila Tagore met her granddaughter Inaaya after more than a year.

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some photos with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the photos, the mother-daughter duo can be seen taking a stroll around their ancestral home in Pataudi.

Soha and Inaaya arrived in Pataudi last week, to pay a long-delayed visit to her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Soha had earlier shared a picture of Sharmila and Inaaya enjoying a moment of peace in each other's company after a long time. "Reunited," she had captioned her post.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After calling out Sushant's fans, Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai

Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding postponed with just days to go

Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label, says men are called 'versatile'

Parineeti Chopra's Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date, watch teaser

In Tuesday's batch of photos, Soha was seen in a yellow T-shirt and blue pants, going on a walk with Inaaya. Inaaya was seen wearing a blue jacket and blue pants. Soha called Inaaya her 'walking buddy'.

Sharmila and her children -- Soha, Saif and Saba -- had been apart for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic. While she is in Pataudi near New Delhi, the three live in Mumbai.

Sharmila has not been able to visit Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor, after they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, last month. In April last year, Saif had spoken about his concern for his mother. "I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff,” he had said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror.

Also read: Ileana D'Cruz has one-word reply after being asked if she's had cosmetic surgery done

While Soha is with Inaaya in Pataudi, her husband Kunal Kemmu is spending time in Mumbai doing some street photography. On Monday, he went for a walk around his house and clicked some pictures. Before Soha and Inaaya left for Pataudi, the family also paid a visit to Kareena, Saif, son Taimur and their new baby with gifts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
soha ali khan sharmila tagore inaaya naumi kemmu

Related Stories

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s newborn gets a visit from Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:47 PM IST
entertainment

Kunal Kemmu on web censorship: Free speech doesn't mean you can offend people

PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:05 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP