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After Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor backs CJP-led student protest: 'Listening isn't a courtesy'

Kareena Kapoor supports the CJP-led student protests in Delhi, asserting that society must listen to the younger generation's demands.

Updated on: Jul 23, 2026, 17:47:25 IST
By Vibha Maru
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Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have spoken in support of the ongoing CJP-led student protest in Delhi. After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and several other Bollywood A-listers, Kareena and Varun have backed the students, saying that listening to the younger generation's demands is not a "courtesy" but an "obligation" that society owes them.

'Voices impossible to ignore'

Kareena Kapoor supports CJP-led student protest.
Kareena Kapoor supports CJP-led student protest.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a heartfelt note in support of the students. She wrote, "I've sat with this for a few days, but I can't sit with it any longer. The voices of so many young people asking to be heard are impossible to ignore... and they shouldn't be. We all know what education means to a child. It gives them confidence. It gives them hope. It gives families proof that tomorrow can be better than today. But education only works if children believe in it. And they stop believing the moment they suspect that honesty, hard work and merit don't actually count."

'They deserve a system they can trust'

Varun Dhawan also backed the student protest and wrote on Instagram, “Students are the future of our country. When a student's dream is crushed, it's not just one dream that's lost; it's the dream of an entire family. They have every right to ask questions when they feel the system has failed them. Their voices deserve to be heard, protected, and addressed with sincerity."

Varun emphaised that the focus should remian on students and their demands during this protest. He wrote, "I appeal to the authorities to engage with these concerns and work towards a fair, transparent, and meaningful resolution that ensures accountability. I also sincerely hope this remains a students' protest, the focus must remain on the issues affecting the students and the solutions they deserve. Peaceful protest is a democratic right, and every student should be allowed to exercise that right. Jai hind.”

About the protest

For nearly a month, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest continued at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with activist Sonam Wangchuk and some other students joining the movement and going on a hunger strike. The students are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. They are also calling for comprehensive reforms to the education system.

 
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