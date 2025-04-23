After Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan also set to move out of his Pali Hill home, here’s why

Days after Shah Rukh Khan moved out of iconic home Mannat in Mumbai due to renovations, actor Aamir Khan is also planning to shift from his house in Pali Hill as the building is set to undergo redevelopment. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is set to move out of his Pali Hill home as it will soon undergo redevelopment(AFP)

HT has reported that Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL), a real estate developer has plans to launch an ultra-luxury project in Mumbai's Pali Hill locality in Bandra by the end of this year. The project will be developed as part of the redevelopment of the Virgo Cooperative Housing Society, where Aamir lives and also owns multiple apartments.

Aamir Khan's new home details

The Lagaan actor, who owns approximately 12 apartments in the building, will receive a unit in the rehabilitation section of the project, along with the other existing residents.

Aamir has acquired another property in Pali Hill. It measures 1,027 sq ft and costs over ₹9 crore. The transfer deed was finalised in June 2024, attracting a stamp duty of ₹58.5 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

"The project is currently under the approval stage, and we, along with our partners, are working on the documentation with the society. The target now is to launch the project in December 2025, Manan Shah, Managing Director of MICL, told HT.

According to Manan, the luxury apartments in their Pali Hill redevelopment project, which includes the redevelopment of Aamir Khan’s housing complex, are expected to be priced above ₹1 lakh per sq ft.

Shah Rukh's new home and renovations at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan and family have relocated to four floors of Puja Casa building in Pali Hill area of Bandra. The actor has leased these floors from film producer Vashu Bhagnani. The actor's Red Chillies Entertainment has entered into a leave and licence agreement with Bhagnani’s actor son, Jackky Bhagnani and his daughter, Deepshika Deshmukh, who co-owns the property. Sources said that renovation work at Mannat was supposed to begin in May. This includes a long-proposed extension of the bungalow, for which the actor had to get the court's permission. Shah Rukh's Mannat is a Grade III heritage structure, and any structural change can only take place after securing proper permissions.