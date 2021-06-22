After ultimatum from mother, Maniesh Paul rushes to Delhi to meet parents

The first thing that actor Maniesh Paul did when the country started moving towards unlock, after the second wave of Covid-19 crisis, was to fly down to Delhi to meet his parents after six long months.

“My parents were really missing me, especially my mother. As it had been a long gap since we all were together, I decided to fly down to meet them. While earlier due to the rising cases it was not safe and advisable to travel, now given the fall in cases and unlock beginning across the nation, I decided to come to spend time with my family,” Paul tells us.

He adds, “Earlier, we never even noticed how easy it was to do certain things, like travelling, we would just take a flight and visit our parents and come back. Now, even that feels like such a huge task”.

Staying away from his family for such a long period was not easy for him, he admits, but he didn’t want to be a risk for his parents.

“Now as the things are looking a little better, I thought the risk is worth a shot, because my mom gave me an ultimatum, now either you come, or I will travel to Mumbai, so definitely it was better for me to visit them,” reveals the actor, who is also known for his hosting skills and comic timing.

Opening up about the emotional meeting, the 39-year-old reveals, “We are a big bunch of filmi people, so it is always a typical emotionally dramatic scene with all of us crying when we meet and even when we leave”.

“We stayed at home and spent time with each other, because we still need to adhere to the safety protocols,” he confesses.

The family affair got more joyful with Paul celebrating his son Yuvaan’s birthday on June 15.

One wonders if he now plans to take his parents to Mumbai to stay him. “I would have ideally taken them to Mumbai if they were alone, but thankfully they stay with our family,” shares Paul, who will soon start shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

But, he continues, “My parents love to travel to Mumbai, so when things get even better, they will come to Mumbai. We are now just waiting for the situation to be normal, so it is not a risk for them.”