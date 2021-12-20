'Ageless' Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty are all smiles as they pose with Shaina NC in Jaipur. See pics

Actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty spent their evening with fashion designer-politician Shaina NC in Jaipur. Taking to Instagram, Shaina shared photos as she posed with the duo, her husband Manish Munot and another of her friends.

In the pictures, Salman Khan was seen wearing a black shirt and matching pants. Shilpa Shetty opted for a black coat over a multi-coloured dress. Shaina wore a black and golden saree.

Sharing one of the photos, Shaina captioned it, "Always a pleasure to bond with the multi-talented, ageless, superstar @beingsalmankhan and @theshilpashetty #Jaipur @arbaazkhanofficial."

In another post, Shilpa sat next to Shaina on a couch as they smiled for the camera. Sharing it, Shaina captioned the post, "#aboutlastnight #jaipur, my dear @theshilpashetty." Shilpa commented on the post, "Love you @shaina_nc." She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "@shaina_nc love you always."

Shilpa also shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

Recently, Salman and Shilpa flew to Jaipur to attend the wedding function of former Union minister Praful Patel's son Prajay Patel. The wedding was also attended by other Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor.

Earlier a video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, showed Salman and Anil dancing on the stage along with Praful Patel's family. Salman danced to his song Jumme Ki Raat and even blew a kiss. Shilpa also joined him and grooved to the song.

Both Salman and Shilpa are currently featuring on two separate reality shows. While Salman is the host of Bigg Boss 15, Shilpa is one of the judges of India's Got Talent.

Last month, Salman had visited the Sabarmati Ashram to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi. He also learned how to spin the charkha at the Ashram, posed for pictures with the fans and penned a special note in the visitor's log.

He was seen recently in the film Antim, which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan the movie also marked the debut of actor Mahima Makwana. It was Salman's first theatrical release in India since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Apart from that, he will also feature in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The movie is set to release in the second half of 2022.

