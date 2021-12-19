Salman Khan grooves to Jumme Ki Raat at Praful Patel's son's wedding, Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty join him. Watch

A host of Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty flew to Jaipur to attend former civil aviation minister Praful Patel's son's wedding function on Saturday. A video from the gala shows Salman and Anil dancing with a lot of enthusiasm on stage.

The video shows Salman in a blue suit and Anil in a black achkan as they join Praful Patel's family on stage. While Anil seems to be enjoying dancing in his typical style, Salman moves forward to join the ladies and dances to his song Jumme Ki Raat. He is seen making sure to do his popular dance steps related to the song and even blows a kiss. Shilpa, who is in a printed red floral attire, also joins him to groove to the song.

Salman had taken a break from his busy schedule to fly to Jaipur for the wedding. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15 and had pre-recorded the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During the telecast, he was seen giving a lecture to Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh on how not to treat her.

Salman is also expected to shoot for the next installment in the Ek Tha Tiger franchise next year. Co-star Katrina Kaif will join him for the shoot. Anil has wrapped up his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is busy as a judge on reality show, India's Got Talent. She is joined by Kirron Kher and Badshah on the judges panel.

A few months ago, Salman had cracked a joke on the expense of Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra on Bigg Boss 15. The latter was arrested in a porn film case and was in jail for a few weeks. However, all seemed to be fine between Salman and Shilpa as they met in Jaipur. Shilpa had also accompanied Salman to Riyadh for his Da-bangg tour recently.