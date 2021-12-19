Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan dares Ritesh to misbehave with Rakhi Sawant, says 'poora Hindustan' will come in her support

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan gave Ritesh a tough time as he not just scolded him for the way he talks to his wife Rakhi Sawant but also warned him to cross the line with her. Salman hinted at the reports of his first wife and her claims of domestic violence against him and dared him to try the same with Rakhi and bear the consequences.

During the episode, Salman caught Ritesh by surprise when he mentioned how he may get violent in no time while having a verbal argument with Rakhi. He said, “Tu tadaak se kab violence par baat aa jayegi pata nahi lagega (The argument may soon turn into violence).”

While Salman did not take the name of Ritesh's first wife, he did warn him about how not to treat his second wife, Rakhi. Talking about his first wife indirectly, Salman said in Hindi, “Isn't it Ritesh? There has been violence in your life earlier, that's why you have come here, you have that streak, dare to try the same here, the whole industry is in Rakhi's support, do you get it?

He added, "Poora Hindustan iske support mein aa jayega, ye chance mat do, ek baar bachke nikal aaye ho, samjhe aap (The entire country will come in her support, don't give such a chance, you have saved yourself the first time, did you get it?) I did not want to say all this here but you left me no choice. You thought no one will come to know about your past, I will not know anything?”

In an interview to a Nation Next, Ritesh's alleged wife Snigdha Priya had claimed that he had beaten her for several hours before she decided to leave him.

Many on Twitter hailed Salman for teaching a lesson to Ritesh. Shardul Pandit of Bigg Boss 14 fame wrote on Twitter, “I love @BeingSalmanKhan for schooling Ritesh on how to talk to #RakhiSawant but the responsibility is hers too when @TheRashamiDesai spoke against him she told her off. The classic mistake women make.”

A viewer tweeted, “I’m glad SK shouted at Ritesh, that’s his wife but he has no respect for her at all and treats her like s**t like bro you were no one until you met Rakhi so sit down. Rakhi deserves better."