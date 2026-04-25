Ahaan Panday reveals what he learnt from superstar ‘uncle’ Shah Rukh Khan; talks about why there's ‘no one like him’

Actor Ahaan Panday gained fame overnight with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. And there’s no surprise because he had some inspiration from the king of romance himself, Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Filmfare, the actor spoke about what he learned from the superstar growing up, whom he calls one-of-a-kind. (Also Read: Ahaan Panday took Aneet Padda to places of worship before Saiyaara release for this reason: ‘Not for a hit but…’)

Ahaan Panday on growing up with Shah Rukh Khan

Ahaan Panday talks about growing up idolising Shah Rukh Khan.

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In the interview, Ahaan called Shah Rukh his ‘earliest inspiration’. When asked about what he learnt from him, given that Ahaan is his children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan’s friend since childhood, he replied, “It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what I’ve learnt. Because so much of it happens subconsciously when you’re growing up. If anything, it’s been those quiet, internalised cues rather than something tangible or external.”

Ahaan then called the Khans a ‘generous’ family, revealing that his first trip to Dubai during the Christmas holidays was with them. He also added, “With Shah Rukh Khan, what you see is truly what you get. He is as kind and intelligent as people believe. Even when the cameras aren’t on him, he has this rare ability to make you feel seen, to make you feel like you matter.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also mentioned in the interview that when he made a short film titled Fifty at just 17, he asked ‘uncle’ Shah Rukh if he could show it to him, and he was more than obliging. He even gave him suggestions to make it more engaging. Ahaan shared this anecdote as proof of why ‘there’s really no one like him’. About Ahaan Panday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also mentioned in the interview that when he made a short film titled Fifty at just 17, he asked ‘uncle’ Shah Rukh if he could show it to him, and he was more than obliging. He even gave him suggestions to make it more engaging. Ahaan shared this anecdote as proof of why ‘there’s really no one like him’. About Ahaan Panday {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Ahaan is the son of businessman Chikki Panday and wellness expert Deanne Panday. He is also the nephew of actor Chunky Panday and the cousin of actor Ananya Panday. His sister, Alanna Panday, is a well-known influencer who featured in Prime Video’s reality web series, The Tribe. Saiyaara was Ahaan’s debut film, and it became the highest-grossing romantic film in India, grossing over ₹570 crore worldwide. He now has another film with Mohit and Aneet Padda lined up, in addition to an action film. Shah Rukh Khan’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Ahaan is the son of businessman Chikki Panday and wellness expert Deanne Panday. He is also the nephew of actor Chunky Panday and the cousin of actor Ananya Panday. His sister, Alanna Panday, is a well-known influencer who featured in Prime Video’s reality web series, The Tribe. Saiyaara was Ahaan’s debut film, and it became the highest-grossing romantic film in India, grossing over ₹570 crore worldwide. He now has another film with Mohit and Aneet Padda lined up, in addition to an action film. Shah Rukh Khan’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

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Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He also played a cameo as Pathaan in Salman Khan’s YRF spy film Tiger 3. Shah Rukh is now shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King with his daughter Suhana, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and others. The film will be released for Christmas.

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