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Ahaan Panday reveals what he learnt from superstar ‘uncle’ Shah Rukh Khan; talks about why there's ‘no one like him’

Ahaan Panday, who grew up with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, talked about the superstar in a recent interview and said this. 

Apr 25, 2026 07:06 am IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Actor Ahaan Panday gained fame overnight with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. And there’s no surprise because he had some inspiration from the king of romance himself, Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Filmfare, the actor spoke about what he learned from the superstar growing up, whom he calls one-of-a-kind. (Also Read: Ahaan Panday took Aneet Padda to places of worship before Saiyaara release for this reason: ‘Not for a hit but…’)

Ahaan Panday on growing up with Shah Rukh Khan

Ahaan Panday talks about growing up idolising Shah Rukh Khan.

In the interview, Ahaan called Shah Rukh his ‘earliest inspiration’. When asked about what he learnt from him, given that Ahaan is his children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan’s friend since childhood, he replied, “It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what I’ve learnt. Because so much of it happens subconsciously when you’re growing up. If anything, it’s been those quiet, internalised cues rather than something tangible or external.”

Ahaan then called the Khans a ‘generous’ family, revealing that his first trip to Dubai during the Christmas holidays was with them. He also added, “With Shah Rukh Khan, what you see is truly what you get. He is as kind and intelligent as people believe. Even when the cameras aren’t on him, he has this rare ability to make you feel seen, to make you feel like you matter.”

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He also played a cameo as Pathaan in Salman Khan’s YRF spy film Tiger 3. Shah Rukh is now shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King with his daughter Suhana, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and others. The film will be released for Christmas.

 
shah rukh khan ahaan panday
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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