Jawan 2 after King? Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan to reunite, South star to play villain: Report

A source told India Today that after completing his upcoming movie, King, Shah Rukh will be collaborating with Atlee again for a sequel to their 2024 blockbuster, Jawan. “A script and idea for Jawan 2 had been in the works for a while. A few weeks ago, the script was finalised. SRK will begin work on the film after completing King.”

In 2024, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback to the big screen with Pathaan, which collected ₹1055 crore worldwide at the box office. He followed this success with another ₹1000 crore film, Jawan . The film even won him his first-ever National Award. Now, if reports are to be believed, Atlee and SRK are all set to reunite for Jawan 2.

The first part of the film had Vijay Sethupathi as the main villain, and now, for the sequel, Atlee is reportedly planning to lock in an A-lister from the South. “The team is looking to lock in an A-lister from the South as the villain,” the source added. However, neither Atlee nor Shah Rukh have officially confirmed any development.

About Jawan Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover, along with Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. The film marked Atlee's Bollywood debut as a director and told the story of Azad (Shah Rukh), a police officer who is hell-bent on curing every crippled arm of the Indian political system, from agriculture and health to defence. He leads a team of five female inmates, all of whom have been wronged in the past, and Shah Rukh is on a mission to seek justice for the likes of them.

The film received positive reviews from critics as well as audiences and emerged as one of India’s highest-grossing films by collecting ₹1100 crore worldwide. At the 71st National Film Awards, the film won two awards: Best Actor in a Leading Role (SRK) and Best Female Playback Singer (Shilpa Rao for Chaleya). This was Shah Rukh’s first-ever National Award in a career spanning over 33 years.