Atlee shares good news of embracing fatherhood again, welcomes baby girl with Priya

The poster read, “Yay! I’ve got a baby sister… Big brother Meer. We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.”

Sharing the note, Atlee captioned the post, “Feeling blessed.” The couple also dropped an adorable poster featuring a sketch of their son Meer, capturing his excitement about stepping into the role of a big brother.

On Monday, Atlee and Priya shared the joyful update with fans through a joint post on Instagram. Atlee and his wife Priya welcomed their first son Meer in January 2023.

Just a day after his Raaka leading lady Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy, filmmaker Atlee had a celebration of his own to share. The director took to social media to reveal that he and his wife, producer-actor Priya Atlee , have welcomed their second child – a baby girl.

The announcement quickly drew warm wishes from fans and industry colleagues. They took to the comment section to share their excitement. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Congratulations”, with Ananya Panday writing, “Biggest congratulations.”

Actor Kajal Aggarwal also commented, “Yayyy big congratulations… lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer”. Huma Qureshi shared, “Congratulations”.

Back in January, Atlee and Priya announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news through an Instagram post that beautifully captured their growing family, including their son Meer and beloved pets. The caption read, “Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love and prayers. With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy.”

Atlee and Priya first revealed their pregnancy journey in December 2022, eight years after their wedding, and welcomed baby Meer on 31 January 2023. The couple tied the knot in 2014 after years of dating.

What’s next for Atlee On the work front, Atlee is currently busy with his next directorial, Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead. On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, the makers unveiled his first look from the film – an intense close-up that showcased the actor in a striking bald avatar, with a rugged and fierce expression.

Meanwhile, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post on Sunday to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. It was later revealed that she plans to continue filming the project through her pregnancy.

One industry insider stated, “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka… She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.” Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027.