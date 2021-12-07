Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul twin in white at event, actor’s girlfriend Tania Shroff joins them. See photos

Actor Ahan Shetty was joined by his girlfriend Tania Shroff and cricketer KL Rahul at the launch of a cafe in Mumbai. Rahul is in a relationship with Ahan’s elder sister Athiya Shetty. The event was also attended by cricketer Robin Uthappa and his wife Sheethal Goutham.

While Ahan wore a white jacket over a white T-shirt and jeans, Rahul was dressed in a white T-shirt, black joggers and a baseball cap. They both wore white sneakers and posed together for the paparazzi. Tania, meanwhile, wore a black crop top with beige pants and canvas shoes. Her hair was tied up in a bun. Ahan Shetty poses with KL Rahul and Robin Uthappa.(Varinder Chawla) Ahan Shetty poses with Tania Shroff.(Varinder Chawla)

Earlier this month, Ahan saw the release of his debut film, Tadap. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100 and also stars Tara Sutaria. It has taken off to a good start at the box office and earned ₹15.77 crore in four days.

As Tadap released, Rahul shared a photo of him and Ahan in a park and wrote, “No more looking back, my brother @ahan.shetty. So proud, only bigger things ahead for you. Tadap out now.”

Incidentally, Athiya and Rahul made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Tadap on December 1. Later, a picture from the event surfaced online, in which she could be seen resting her head on his shoulder.

Also see: Athiya Shetty cuddles up with KL Rahul at Tadap screening, see inside photo

Talking to ANI, Ahan said that he was scared before he met Tadap director Milan Luthria for the first time. “I thought he is such a big director. He will be very controlling, very demanding and would have that sort of ego but he didn’t have that at all. He was so open and friendly and even on the sets... throughout the whole process, he let Tara and I take control of our characters,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON