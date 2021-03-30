Ahan Shetty celebrates girlfriend Tania Shroff's birthday with unseen pics, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shower love

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty showered girlfriend Tania Shroff with love on her birthday. The actor, who will soon make his Bollywood debut, took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures of Tania. The post featured a few happy memories of the duo from their date nights and vacations.

In a picture, Ahan was seated beside Tania while they posed for the camera. In another, they were enjoying a meal on a boat. He also shared a picture of the time the duo dressed up as the Flinstones. Sharing the pictures, Ahan said, "Happy birthday babe." Taking to the comments section, Tania replied, "Thank you I miss you."

Ahan's sister, actor Athiya Shetty, also shared a picture to wish Tania. "Happy birthday to my best girl, love you." Cricketer KL Rahul, who is rumoured to be dating Athiya, also shared a picture with the birthday girl and Ahan. "Happy birthday," he wrote.

Athiya Shetty wishes Ahan Shetty's girlfriend.

KL Rahul wishes Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff.

Ahan will soon make his debut with Tadap. The first poster was shared by Suniel's Dhadkan co-star Akshay Kumar. "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap," he said.

Suniel also shared the posters with a piece of advice for Ahan. "A new journey begins today Phantom ... remember it’s all about being humble, honest and forever grateful," he said.

The movie also stars Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria. Tadap is the Hindi remake of Ajay Bhupathi's 2018 Telugu film RX 100, and is set to release on September 24 in theatres.