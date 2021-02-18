Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Ibrahim Ali Khan visit the actor. See pics

Ahead of her delivery, Kareena Kapoor got a visit from her sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita on Wednesday. The Good Newwz actor is due to deliver her second child anytime now.

Babita and Karisma visited Kareena at her new residence and were seen waving to the paparazzi which has been waiting to hear of the child's arrival. While Kareena was seen in black, Babita was spotted in yellow top and pants.

Karisma Kapoor and Babita at Kareena Kapoor's residence. (Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan also visited the couple on Wednesday. He was seen in a white tee and black pants, paired with a mask.

Kareena and Saif are already parents to four-year-old Taimur. Saif's sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan have given the Sacred Games actor the title of 'The Quadfather'.

Kareena has kept busy with her work assignments throughout her pregnancy. She was seen stepping out for yet another assignment a couple of days ago. "I have been working since the age of 17, I am somehow who likes to do things her way, I like to do things the way I want to. I have been working throughout the pregnancy, but keeping safe has been a priority, especially because I have a little one at home,” she told Vogue in a recent interview.

In her advice to other working mother, the actor said, “One should do what they’re able to. I have never really pushed myself, I have done whatever I wanted to do, but not to the point of where I am exhausted. Each trimester is different. You have a burst of energy in the second trimester. Now in my final countdown, I am very exhausted. I listen to my body and I tell pregnant working mothers that they should listen to their body. Of course, we should work, but some days if you feel you can’t get out of bed or you can’t do it, I feel one shouldn’t push themselves.”