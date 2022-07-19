From Sanju to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Ahead of Shamshera release, look at top 5 box office openers of Ranbir Kapoor's career

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen after four years with his upcoming film Shamshera. Given its large scale, Shamshera has been touted as among the biggest films of Ranbir's career. If things go as per plan for the actor and the film, it could register one of his biggest openings yet. Several of Ranbir's films have taken strong openings earlier too. Here's a look at his five films that registered the highest opening-day earnings of his career at the box office. Ranbir was last seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju. (Also read: Sanjay Dutt shows Ranbir Kapoor the real Sanju walk)

On Tuesday, film trade analysts Taran Adarsh tweeted a list of Ranbir's best-opening films at the box office. Ranbir’s best-performing film on day one at the ticket window remains 2018 hit Sanju. Regarded by many as his best performance so far, the film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It did a business of ₹ 34.73 crore alone on its first Friday. Sanju followed by Besharam, which also starred Ranbir's parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. The film earned ₹ 21.56 crore on its first day.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer-Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani takes the third spot on the list with an opening of ₹ 19.45 cr. While Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil started off with ₹ 13.30 crore, Tamasha performed well and collected ₹ 10.94 crore at the box office.

Taran Adarsh's tweet.

While film insiders are yet to predict the fate of Shamshera, the film is likely to receive a good reception through advance booking sales. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Set in the1800s in the fictitious city of Kaza in India, Shamshera narrates the story of a warrior tribe, which is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt). It will release theatrically on July 22. Talking about the film, Ranbir told Hindustan Times, “At first, as an actor, when you hear a film’s story, you very instinctively decide if you want to be part of the story if it excites you, if you think it’s going to excite a large number of audience and then work follows.”

