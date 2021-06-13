Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande hosts a special prayer at home

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande shared a video in which she was seen participating in a special prayer at home. The actor took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening and shared a glimpse of a prayer set-up.

Although Ankita Lokhande wasn't visible in the video, a person was seen setting up the holy fire and preparing for the prayers. Ankita shared the video with chants of 'Om' playing in the background.

Ankita Lokhande shares a glimpse of a special prayer at her home.

Sushant died on June 14, 2020. The late actor had dated Ankita for six years before they parted ways. Following his untimely death, Ankita was seen visiting his family at Sushant's Mumbai home. She was also seen extending her support to his family members on social media on numerous occasions.

Ankita has also opened up about her bond with Sushant on a couple of occasions. Earlier this month, Ankita marked 12 years of Pavitra Rishta, the television show that brought Sushant and her together, and spoke about the late actor. "Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn't an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him," she said.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande feels she can sometimes talk to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Dekho log tumse kitna pyaar karte the’

Soon after, Ankita had announced that she was taking a social media break. She shared a post on Instagram which read, "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later." On Sunday, Ankita returned to the platform and shared pictures from her visit to the Marine Drive in Mumbai with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. She shared a couple of solo pictures and a picture with Vicky in the frame. She shared the couple's picture with the caption, "Perfect together!" The couple has been together for three years now.