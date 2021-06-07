Ahead of SSR’s death anniversary, Vivek Oberoi calls out Bollywood for not accepting its flaws

It’s been almost a year since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput shocked the industry, sparking off a discussion around Bollywood’s way of working. But actor Vivek Oberoi feels the industry is incapable of taking criticism. In fact, he’s wondering why is there this hesitance to accept the loopholes and flaws.

“We have our good side, but we refuse to acknowledge our bad side. For any individual, industry, or fraternity to flourish, one needs to know ke hum mein kitni khamiyan hain, our mistakes and the wrongs of the industry,” Oberoi points out, and adds, “But we have a little bit of ostrich syndrome. Because we don’t acknowledge that hamari industry mein kuch gadbad hai.”

Referencing Rajput’s death, Oberoi tells us, “Last year, there was a major tragedy in our industry. Then also nobody wanted to really and truly acknowledge that there is something systematically wrong (in the industry), and just wanted to write it off ke ek incident hogaya.”

After Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 last year, several talk points emerged, from nepotism to the ruthless ways of Bollywood. The question that remains unanswered is whether it started the wheel of change.

“Whether it is a big star or a small actor, when we lose people due to some unfortunate incident, it should lead to introspection,” says the 44-year-old.

And lack of it remains Oberoi’s biggest complaint about the industry, which he joined in 2002.

“There are a lot of things in industry that I’m proud of. But there are also things that I’m not proud of, and we should be okay to speak about it openly. I don’t know why we are scared to openly talk about it,” says the Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007) actor.

Taking about what change he wishes to see in the industry, he shares, We should take criticism just like we take love, and appreciation. We should be able to accept it with the same spirit. We need to realise and recognise our mistakes. That’s the first step towards change,” he ends.