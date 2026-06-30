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Ahmed Khan breaks silence on Sanjay Dutt's last-minute exit from Welcome to the Jungle: ‘Shot a part of film with him’

Sanjay Dutt exited Welcome to the Jungle due to date issues, but recommended Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff as replacements. 

Jun 30, 2026 06:03 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Ahmed Khan's directorial Welcome to the Jungle was making headlines long before its release because of its massive ensemble cast. The film features 34 actors, with Akshay Kumar leading the star-studded lineup. Recently, Ahmed Khan revealed that although Sanjay Dutt was originally a part of the film and had even shot a portion of it, the actor had to exit at the last minute.

Ahmed on Sanjay's exit from Welcome To The Jungle

Sanjay Dutt was initially set to star in Welcome to the Jungle.

Speaking to News18, Ahmed said, "Sanju Baba loved the script, and he really wanted to be a part of the film. Film mein itne saare friends the unke (Quite a few of his friends were working on the film) – Jaggu Dada (Jackie Shroff), Akshay Kumar, etc. He was thrilled. We shot a part of the film with him. But he had date issues. He had to go to the US. He went there for his treatment, and I couldn't shift the dates of so many actors."

Sanjay Dutt suggested Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff

Sanjay didn't just exit the project — he also helped the makers recast his role. He suggested Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff for the film to ensure the shoot continued smoothly. Sharing the same, Ahmed said, "He graciously called Suniel Shetty and told him to play the character that he was supposed to play and requested Jackie Shroff to play the role that Suniel Shetty was initially set to play. He set up a solution to his unavailability. We'll always remain grateful to baba for that."

Welcome to the Jungle box office

Recently, while speaking to Times Now, Ahmed opened up about the film's budget. He said, “Welcome to the Jungle, with cast, action, songs, everything, I haven’t crossed more than 115 crore to 120 crore, or maybe 125 crore. You count the interest money also. I haven’t crossed the budget. And that has been recovered from digital, satellite, music and overseas (rights). The film is even. Now, whatever the film is making, it’s the surplus. They’re completely benefiting from it."

 
sanjay dutt akshay kumar
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