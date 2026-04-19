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'No AI in film': After row over AI babies in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look, Varun Dhawan film's team responds

The first look of Varun Dhawan's romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, showcased AI babies talking about their fathers. .

Apr 19, 2026 10:23 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Filmmaker David Dhawan is all set to reunite with his son Varun Dhawan for a romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Recently, the makers released the first look of the film, which had two AI babies talking about their father being the same person, which left the internet worried if the whole film also has AI. However, Bollywood Hungama reported that the AI babies were just a gimmick.

AI babies in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look just a gimmick

A still from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look.

A source close to the production told the publication, "It was purely a gimmick to get people talking about the film's premise." The source added, "The makers wanted a quick, visually arresting way to set up the love triangle without revealing actual footage. AI babies were the pitch. It got greenlit for the teaser and stopped right there. There is no AI in the film."

About the first look

The romantic comedy also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, along with Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Rajesh Kumar and Kubbra Sait, among others, in key roles. The film was earlier scheduled to release on June 5, but is now set to release in theatres on May 22.

 
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