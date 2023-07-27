AI imagines Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt as Barbies; look who's the winner here

As the Barbie fever has made the world go pink, an AI version of Indian actors as Barbies has surfaced online. The video was shared on a Reddit page with the caption ‘What if Barbie was made in Bollywood’. It shows Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and Kareena Kapoor's faces in place of Margot Robbie who plays Barbie in the recently released Greta Gerwig film. Also read: Jay Bhanushali says he regrets taking daughter to watch Barbie

Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif as Barbie via artificial intelligence.

As per the reactions on Reddit, Aishwarya Rai seem to be the clear winner for the role of Barbie. Kareena Kapoor is said to be the most unsuitable for role of Barbie.

Internet thinks Aishwarya Rai is the best for role of Barbie

A Reddit user shared a gif image of an impressed Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “Aishwarya Rai…” Another said, “Omygaawd Aish is looking dreamy like straight out of fairytale tbh better then Margot Robbie and Rashmika Mandana is looking okay too.” One more commented, “Aishwarya Rai shall always be the OG Barbie.” A comment also read: “I don’t see any competition, Aish is the clear winner for me.” A fan also wrote, “Nobody looks good as Barbie except for Aish that too somewhat in comparison to others.” Some also said that Aishwarya could even prove to be a better Barbie than Margot Robbie. “Aish is looking more like Barbie then Margot herself,” read a comment.

What Reddit users said about others

Alia Bhatt seem to be their second choice for Barbie. A fan wrote, “Aish is obviously the real barbie. Also Alia could make a really good one too.”

Many disagreed with Kareena as a choice for Barbie. A Reddit user wrote, “Kareena looks so Anti - Barbie , like 'I'm here to wage war and steal Ken'.” Another said, “Aish looks the best and I am a huge Kareena fan but in this she looks EVIL.” One more wrote, “She can be the weird barbie.”

Barbie - the film

Meanwhile, Barbie continues to be screened in theatres across the globe. Ryan Gosling plays Ken opposite Margot Robbie's Barbie. The film stands at around ₹25 crore after 6 days of its release. It also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

