Heathrow Airport staff asked how Satish Shah could afford first class; this was his reply

Actor Satish Shah shared a tweet on Monday, talking about a recent incident at London's Heathrow Airport. The actor, known for his show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, revealed how he was subjected to racist comments at the airport by its staff. Also read: Vir Das gets stuck on Air India flight for five hours, documents it on Twitter

Satish mentioned that staff members were speaking among themselves about Satish, wondering how he was able to afford flying in first class. He even shared what was his reply, “I replied with a proud smile ‘because we are Indians’ after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate ‘how can they afford 1st class?’”

Satish's tweet got lots of retweets and 'likes'. Heathrow Airport also responded to the tweet and wrote, “Good morning, we're sorry to hear about this encounter. May you DM us?”

A person supported Satish in the comments and wrote, “You could have also told them, come and see our Delhi and Hyderabad airports and decide where Heathrow stands. I recently transited via Heathrow. It is like our old Mumbai airport." Others were more skeptical about the incident. “Nice way to say you travelled first class. Noted sir!! Rest all is humbug and you also know that !! Thousands travel first class from india and only you get called out. Kuch jyada nahi ho gaya (It's a bit too much)!! Another wrote, “Totally made up story, obviously…”

Satish Shah is best known for his role in the popular TV soap comedy Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He also appeared as a judge on the TV show Comedy Circus and has featured in several Bollywood films like Ra.One, Main Hoon Na and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.

Many Bollywood stars have complained about their flights and airlines for inappropriate behaviour or bad service on social media. Last year in July, Vir Das documented the 5-hour delay in his flight and how the passengers had begun to revolt. Recently, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Shweta Kawaatra was stranded at Munich airport for more than 24 hours with her daughter. She lost her luggage, faced rude staff, and spent the night at the airport.

