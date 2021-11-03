Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya return to Mumbai for Diwali, greet paparazzi with folded hands
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya return to Mumbai for Diwali, greet paparazzi with folded hands

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. They were snapped at the Mumbai airport. See their pictures here.
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were clicked at the airport.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 08:39 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, were clicked on Wednesday as they exited the Mumbai airport. The family returned to Mumbai, a few days after celebrating Aishwarya's birthday. However, the destination where they travelled to is not known.

For her airport look, Aishwarya Rai wore a long printed dress, left her hair loose and carried a red bag. Abhishek Bachchan opted for a pink sweatshirt paired with grey pants while Aaradhya was seen in a unicorn-printed pink sweatshirt with black pants and pink shoes. She also carried a backpack.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen at the Mumbai aiport.
The family was seen exiting the aiport.
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan greeted the paparazzi present at the airport.
RELATED STORIES

Aishwarya held Aaradhya close to her as they walked to their car with Abhishek walking in front of them. As they neared their car, Aishwarya wished the paparazzi present at the airport a happy Diwali and also waved at them. Abhishek also wished them and greeted them with folded hands.

Earlier this week, Aishwarya rang in her 48th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared her picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you...." In the picture, Aishwarya wore a printed off-shoulder dress along with a crown of flowers on her head.

Aishwarya, too, shared an Instagram post on her birthday, featuring her along with Abhishek and their Aaradhya. Sharing the post, she wrote, "I love you forever and beyond."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan. She has been on an acting hiatus. With Ponniyin Selvan, she will reunite with director Mani Ratnam. Earlier, the duo worked together on Guru, Raavan and Iruvar. Some portions of Ponniyin Selvan were shot in south India. For the filming, Aishwarya had travelled to Puducherry and Hyderabad. Abhishek and Aaradhya had also accompanied her.

Also Read | Inside Aishwarya Rai’s birthday party with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya: Matching floral crowns and lounging by the pool

Recently, Abhishek began the shooting of the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows. For the shoot, he had travelled to Delhi. An Amazon Prime Video series, the previous season released in 2020. Abhishek also has Dasvi in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aishwarya rai bachchan aishwarya rai photos aishwarya rai abhishek bachchan daughter aaradhya bachchan aaradhya bachchan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sanya Malhotra buys new house in Juhu for 14.3 crore, see pics

5

KBC 13: Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood join Amitabh Bachchan for special episode

Farhan is all smiles as he applies tika on Shibani's forehead at Dhanteras puja

Gauahar Khan: It’s our first Diwali together and Zaid and I will celebrate it virtually this year
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP