Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya return to Mumbai for Diwali, greet paparazzi with folded hands

Actor couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, were clicked on Wednesday as they exited the Mumbai airport. The family returned to Mumbai, a few days after celebrating Aishwarya's birthday. However, the destination where they travelled to is not known.

For her airport look, Aishwarya Rai wore a long printed dress, left her hair loose and carried a red bag. Abhishek Bachchan opted for a pink sweatshirt paired with grey pants while Aaradhya was seen in a unicorn-printed pink sweatshirt with black pants and pink shoes. She also carried a backpack.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen at the Mumbai aiport.

The family was seen exiting the aiport.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan greeted the paparazzi present at the airport.

Aishwarya held Aaradhya close to her as they walked to their car with Abhishek walking in front of them. As they neared their car, Aishwarya wished the paparazzi present at the airport a happy Diwali and also waved at them. Abhishek also wished them and greeted them with folded hands.

Earlier this week, Aishwarya rang in her 48th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared her picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you...." In the picture, Aishwarya wore a printed off-shoulder dress along with a crown of flowers on her head.

Aishwarya, too, shared an Instagram post on her birthday, featuring her along with Abhishek and their Aaradhya. Sharing the post, she wrote, "I love you forever and beyond."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan. She has been on an acting hiatus. With Ponniyin Selvan, she will reunite with director Mani Ratnam. Earlier, the duo worked together on Guru, Raavan and Iruvar. Some portions of Ponniyin Selvan were shot in south India. For the filming, Aishwarya had travelled to Puducherry and Hyderabad. Abhishek and Aaradhya had also accompanied her.

Recently, Abhishek began the shooting of the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows. For the shoot, he had travelled to Delhi. An Amazon Prime Video series, the previous season released in 2020. Abhishek also has Dasvi in the pipeline.

