Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya isn’t on social media or using a phone. Here's why

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently opened up about parenting, family values, and his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, in a recent interview. Reflecting on how he and Aishwarya Rai are raising their daughter, Abhishek offered heartfelt praise for his wife’s dedication as a mother, even revealing that Aaradhya is not on social media and doesn’t own a mobile phone. Abhishek Bachchan reflects on parenting, credits Aishwarya Rai for their daughter Aaradhya's upbringing.

Aishwarya does the heavy lifting of raising Aaradhya

In a candid conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Abhishek gave full credit to Aishwarya for the way Aaradhya is being raised. “I have to give all the credit to her mother. I have the liberty to go out and work on my films, but Aishwarya handles the heavy lifting when it comes to Aaradhya. She’s amazing. Selfless. I truly believe mothers are wired differently. Fathers are usually more goal-oriented, but mothers make their child the top priority. That’s why they’re our go-to people. For Aaradhya, everything is thanks to Aishwarya.”

Aaradhya stays away from social media and mobile phones

In a world where most children and teens are glued to their devices, Abhishek shared that their daughter isn’t on social media and doesn’t even own a mobile phone yet.

“She’s not on any social media and doesn’t have a phone. I think she’s been brought up to be a very conscientious girl. That’s a credit to her, too. She’s becoming a wonderful young lady. She’s the pride and joy of our family. At the end of the day, happiness is coming home to a healthy and happy family, and that means everything," Abhishek added.

Abhishek's latest projects

Abhishek Bachchan is currently seen in Kaalidhar Laapata which is streaming on Zee. Directed by Madhumita, Abhishek stars as Kaalidhar, a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss, abandonment and a lifetime of quiet betrayals in the film. When he overhears his siblings' cruel plan to abandon him at the crowded Maha Kumbh Mela, Kaalidhar decides to disappear on his own terms.

Abhishek is also currently shooting for his next film, King. The project has already generated buzz as it stars Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan.