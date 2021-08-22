Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya return to Mumbai after Ponniyin Selvan shoot, see photos

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya returned to Mumbai on Sunday, two days after she took off to Orchha in Madhya Pradesh to shoot for Ponniyin Selvan. They travelled in a chartered flight and were clicked at the Kalina airport.

In pictures shared online, Aishwarya could be seen wearing a long black belted tunic with black pants. Aaradhya was dressed in a floral jumpsuit with a denim jacket over it. Both wore face masks for protection amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya flew to Orchha for the Ponniyin Selvan shoot. Abhishek Bachchan came to the airport to see his wife and daughter off. He was seen with his arm in a sling and also appeared to have injured his fingers.

Aishwarya shared glamorous photos on Saturday, on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. She posed in a black blazer, with her hair pulled back into a middle-part ponytail. “Here’s wishing ALL a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. Treasure TIME with your siblings, seize the moment and create Special memories,” she wrote in her caption.

The last time Aishwarya was seen on the big screen was in 2018. She played a singer in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutta. She is set to make a comeback with Ponniyin Selvan, a period epic directed by Mani Ratnam.

Last month, Aishwarya shared a poster of Ponniyin Selvan and revealed that the first instalment will be out in 2022. The film, which also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Mohan Babu, will reportedly be made in two parts.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil historical fiction novel, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.