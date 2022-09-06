Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch in Chennai after creating buzz in incognito mode

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set for the trailer launch of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. She was snapped arriving at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai for the event in all-black traditional look. Earlier in the day, she hid her face at the Mumbai airport while jetting off to Chennai for the launch. Also read: Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan: I look is a hit with fans

At Mumbai airport, Aishwarya opted for an all-black look. It included a black jacket, paired with black pants. She carried a black handbag and wore black shoes. She kept her face completely hidden under a face mask and sunglasses.

To everyone's surprise, the actor chose black as her colour for tonight’s launch event as well. In a video from Chennai, she is seen getting out of her car in a black salwar suit with a dupatta of the same shade. She left her hair untied and finished her look with a bindi. She greeted the media stationed on the red carpet with her smile and waved at her fans.

Besides Aishwarya, actors Karthi and Trisha Krishnan have reached the venue. Other cast members, such as Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others are likely to join soon. Ponniyin Selvan will be released in two parts, and the first instalment (Ponniyin Selvan: I or PS- I) will hit the theatres on September 30.It will be available in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is based on write Kalki’s Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan. It also starred actors Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. PS-I will be her reunion with Mani Ratnam where she will be seen playing double roles for the first time.

