Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan: I look is a hit with fans: ‘You look like a statue'

Aishwarya Rai has shared her official first look from her much-anticipated Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: I. The actor is seen in a brown silk attire and gold jewellery, with her hair tied in a side bun. She reportedly has dual roles in the Ponniyin Selvan: I as she plays Nandini as well as Mandakini Devi in the Mani Ratnam directorial. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 30. Also read: When Aishwarya Rai couldn't help but roll her eyes during awkward interview. fans say Jaya Bachchan would be proud

Sharing her first look picture from the film along with first looks of her co-stars, Aishwarya wrote on Instagram, “The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!”

The fan page of the film commented to the post, “That Revenge thirsty eyes of Nandhini. Ponniyin selvan will be a perfect Re-entry for Ash.” A fan commented, “25 years later, still a Mani Ratnam Heroine from Iruvar to PS1.” One more wrote, “Mani ratnam and ash - magical.” A fan even called Aishwarya a "Goddess." Another wrote, “Can’t wait to see you as Nandhini." A fan also commented, “Can’t wait! Not only is she beautiful but her acting is amazing.” Another person thought she ‘looked like a statue’ in the picture.

Aishwarya had made her film debut with Mani Ratnam's 1997 film Iruvar. She was also seen in his 2010 film Raavan, along with Abhishek Bachchan and also in Guru (2007).

Besides Aishwarya, the first look posters of Jayam Ravi as Ponniyin Selvan, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, Trisha Krishnan as Kundhavai, Vikram as Aadithya Karikalan were also revealed from first part of the Tamil film franchise.

The historical-drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Backed by Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan - I also stars Prakash Raj, Jayaram, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. Mani Ratnam has also served as co-writer on the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel, while B Jeyamohan has been credited as the dialogue writer. The film's music has been scored by Mani Ratnam's frequent collaborator AR Rahman.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON