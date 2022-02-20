When Aishwarya Rai couldn't help but roll her eyes during awkward interview. fans say Jaya Bachchan would be proud

One of Aishwarya Rai's most watched clips is her giving it back to American television host David Letterman on his own show. However, turns out it was not a rare event after all.

Another video interview has surfaced on social media which shows just how sharp Aishwarya can be in the face of awkward questions. In the undated video, shared by cinephile Instagram account @notwhyral, Aishwarya is seen fielding some uncomfortable questions.

The interviewer first tells her how she has not been able to ‘strike the same core’ as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and such. Aishwarya simply said, “You guys enjoy all this drama.” When he asked about how she was ‘replaced’ in a movie, Aishwarya said, "What's interesting is that you remember the words ‘replaced’ which y'all etch. Producer apologised to me for getting completely out of line in front of the media and this, too, has been given to you in terms of information for over six months now, regularly.

When asked if she will be the next ‘Bond girl’, she rolled her eyes and said, “Pfft. This, too, y'all have been updated on for the past year an a half in every interview.”

The interviewer then asked about the ‘new sunshine' in her life that is her dog. Aishwarya was thoroughly annoyed by this point and said, “My dog Sunshine has been with me for two years.” When asked if the dog was a gift from Vivek Oberoi, she said, “Why don't you just wait for an autobiography.”

Also read: Internet rediscovers angry Jaya Bachchan line from 2014, makes hilarious memes on it

Aishwarya's fans loved her straight answers. One commented, “Jaya ji is proud of her 'ye koi jagah hai ye baat poochne ki, nahi aap bataiye (is this the place to talk about such things? Tell me)." The person was referring to Aishwarya's mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan who is known for being strict with the media. She once scolded a person on camera and her words have now become the latest Instagram Reels trend. Another person wrote, “Bow down to QUEEN."

Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her next release will be Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail