Ponniyin Selvan I: Sobhita Dhulipala shares her first look from Mani Ratnam film; fans react

Sobhita Dhulipala will be soon seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan I. The makers have unveiled the first look of Sobhita as Vanathi from the upcoming historical drama. The actor, who is known for her work in Zoya Akhtar's web series Made in Heaven, also shared her first look from Ponniyin Selvan I on Instagram. The film also stars Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai and Trisha, and is set to release worldwide on September 30.

On Sunday, Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to reveal her look as Vanathi in Ponniyin Selvan I. In the motion poster, the actor looked regal as she wore a heavy saree and stunning jewellery. In the caption, she wrote, "Quick-witted, courteous and so much more than what meets the eye! Presenting @sobhitad as Vanathi! In theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada!"

Many reacted to Sobhita’s regal look in the upcoming drama Ponniyin Selvan I. Praising her ethnic India avatar, a fan wrote, “Queen.” Many others left comments like ‘can’t wait’ and ‘stunning’ on Sobhita’s post.

Sobhita has appeared in films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Ghost Stories, and most recently Major. She is best known for her lead role in Made In Heaven. Sobhita will also return with Made In Heaven’s second season, due to stream sometime in 2023.

Every rose has its thorns. The Emperor, the Queen Mother and the Son who wants it all!



Meet @prakashraaj as Sundara Chozhar, Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi and @actorrahman as Madhurantakan!



2 days to go for the Grand audio and trailer launch of #PS1!! #PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/VnXjRHUDR4 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) September 4, 2022

Moreover, on Sunday, Ponniyin Selvan I makers also released the first look for Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar, Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi, and Rahman as Madhurantakan.

Ponniyin Selvan I, based on the eponymous epic novel by Kalki, follows the life of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty. It has been produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions will be releasing it. The project will see Aishwarya Rai as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman has rendered the score for Ponniyin Selvan I.

