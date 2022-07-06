Aishwarya Rai’s poster from Ponniyin Selvan leaves fans speechless: ‘Mani Ratnam makes best use of her beauty'

Aishwarya Rai’s fresh poster from Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan released on Wednesday. Giving a close look at her character Nandini, the caption of the poster read, ‘Vengeance has a beautiful face.’ She is seen as the queen of Pazhuvoor in the movie. (Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I: Fans unimpressed with Vikram, Karthi's new posters)

Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies took to Twitter to release the poster. “Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the queen of Pazhuvoor!” the caption read. She reportedly has a dual role in the movie as Nandini as well as Mandakini Devi. Soon after the release, fans took to the comments section to laud the actor.

Fans flooded the comment section of the post with fire and heart emojis. One user wrote: “Mani Ratnam and SLB know how to make the best use of Aishwarya Rai's beauty and acting skills.” “Just speechless,” added someone else to the comments. “Aishwarya did it fabulously,” responded another fan.

Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!#PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 🗡@LycaProductions #ManiRatnam @arrahman pic.twitter.com/P4q5jdqHhI — Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) July 6, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan’s title poster was unveiled in January 2020. The poster featured a sword with a golden hilt. It also had the emblem of the Chola kingdom along with the words ‘Beginning of the Golden Era’. Earlier in March, the makers had officially unveiled Aishwarya’s first look from the film.

Back in 2021, when reports surfaced that well-known lyricist Vairamuthu was signed for Ponniyin Selvan, netizens took to Twitter to question Mani Ratnam on his ethics. He was also criticised for signing the veteran lyricist after being accused of sexual harassment by singer Chinmayi.

The film has music by AR Rahman while Ravi Varman handled the cinematography. Sreekar Prasad took care of editing and Thota Tharani was roped in for production design. The dialogues of the film have been written by Jeyamohan. Sharing credits for the screenplay along with Mani Ratnam is actor Kumaravel.

Ponniyin Selvan is slated to release in theatres on September 30.

