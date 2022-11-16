Aishwarya Rai kisses her 'love, life' daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on 11th birthday, shares pic; fans call her 'mini Ash'

Actor Aishwarya Rai wished her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her 11th birthday with a picture. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya posted a photo as she kissed Aaradhya. The number 11, decorated with flowers, was seen in the background. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan twin in blue at Sonali Bendre's wedding anniversary party at home)

In the picture, Aaradhya Bachchan wore a red outfit and a matching bow clip on her hair. She turn sideways as she kissed her mother on the lips. Sharing the photo, Aishwarya captioned the picture, "My love… my life… I love you, my Aaradhya." Aishwarya also added a red heart, heart eyes, kissing face and hug emojis.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Happy 11th birthday to mini Ash." "A mother's love knows no bounds. I pray you have a wonderful relationship forever," said a person. "What a beautiful moment captured," read a comment. "Wow so beautiful pic of mom and daughter, we need more pics like that. Best pic of 2022. Mother-daughter kiss is blessing, understanding, love without anything in return," wrote an Instagram user. "Aishwarya and Aradhya look the best! God bless you both," said another person.

Aishwarya and her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and recently completed 15 years of their marriage. Their wedding took place in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh's bungalow in Mumbai. After four years of their marriage, the couple became parents to a daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

Earlier this month, Aishwarya visited the Siddhivinayak temple with Aaradhya to seek blessings on her 49th birthday. Sharing their picture, Aishwarya wrote, "Gratitude. Thank you so much for all your immense love, warmest wishes, blessings and so much positivity...Much love always. God Bless."

Aishwarya was recently seen in south director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 1 which gathered massive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming action film Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON