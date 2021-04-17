Aishwarya Rai looks stunning in this vintage pic shared by Sonam Kapoor, fans say Aaradhya 'looks just like her'

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture on Instagram Stories on Saturday. However, it did not feature her or her family members but actor Aishwarya Rai.

The post was from a Bollywood fanpage Retro Bollywood. The photo showed a young Aishwarya posing in a colourful two-piece outfit, looking over her shoulder at the camera. The caption with the post was from an interview she gave about being a part of the Miss World pageant, in 1994.

"Well no, it's quite easy if you just be yourself. Even if one puts on a special act for a month and one is one hell of an actress, what happens the year beyond? So, the best way to go about it was to be myself and I really enjoyed myself. I love travelling and meeting new people and this was like meeting the whole world in one place. There were 87 contestants and that was the best part of it. All of us living together like one big family though we hadn't ever met in our lives,” she had said.

Aishwarya's fans could not get over the picture. "The most beautiful women on earth," wrote one. "Her daughter will be like her," wrote another. "There will never be another perfect beauty like her," read another comment.

Aishwarya participated in the Miss India pageant but lost the crown to Sushmita Sen. However, both of them won the Miss World and Miss Universe pageants, respectively.

Last year as well, Sonam had shared a throwback picture of some of India's most famous beauty pageant winners. The photo included Miss Universe (1994) Sushmita Sen, Miss World (1994) Aishwarya Rai, Miss World (1997) Diana Hayden, Miss World (1999) Yukta Mookhey, Miss Universe (2000) Lara, Miss World (2000) Priyanka Chopra and Miss Asia Pacific (2000) Dia Mirza.

She posted the photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “They don’t make em like this anymore.”