Sonam Kapoor with her cousin Arjun Kapoor.
Sonam Kapoor shares childhood picture with cousin Arjun Kapoor: 'Miss you and love you'. See here

  • Actor Sonam Kapoor is missing her family back in India. On Friday, she posted a picture with cousin Arjun Kapoor. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 04:45 PM IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Friday shared a picture from her childhood with her cousin Arjun Kapoor. It showed both of them as toddlers.

Sharing it as Instagram Stories, she wrote: "@arjunkapoor miss you and love you." Sonam often shares pictures with her family members saying how much she misses them. Sonam lives with her husband Anand Ahuja in London, while her family is based in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor shared this throwback picture from their childhood.
Some time back, she had shared a picture with her sister Rhea and mentioned how she missed her smile. On her mother Sunita's birthday, while wishing her with throwback pictures, Sonam had also mentioned how she missed her mom. She wrote: "Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way.” KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita Happy happy birthday!"

In fact, not just her family, Sonam misses her home in India too. Sharing a post recently, she had written: "I miss india so so much , and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately."

Sonam was last seen in a small role in AK Vs AK. The film had starred her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in exaggerated versions of themselves. It was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Her last major role was in The Zoya Factor, which had also starred Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. She shot for a thriller, Blind, in Scotland, UK late last year.

